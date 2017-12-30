Social Democrats may back Babiš in second effort to form government

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who has failed to secure support for his minority government in the lower house, may be able to rely on backing from the Social Democrats and Communists in a second attempt to form a government, the news site Novinky.cz reported.

According to the news site the Social Democratic Party is increasingly divided on whether to support a Babiš cabinet and members in favour are pushing for a party referendum on the issue. With support from the two parties Babiš’ cabinet would have 108 votes in the lower house. He told the server he was ready to negotiate with the Social Democrats on the conditions for their backing.

The Communists have already indicated they would be ready to back a Babiš government under certain conditions. A vote of confidence in the present government is due to be held on January 10th.