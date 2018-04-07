Social Democrats mark 140 years since foundation in Prague hostelry

The Social Democrats are on Saturday marking the 140th anniversary of the party’s establishment. The grouping was founded at the still extant pub U Kaštanu in the Prague 6 district on 7 April 1878 under the name Social Democratic Czechoslavonic Party in Austria.

It was the second biggest party in the period following the establishment of Czechoslovakia. After 1948 it was swallowed into the Communist Party.

During the 1990s the Social Demcorats became a major electoral force under the leadership of current president Miloš Zeman. In the last elections the party suffered a major setback, coming sixth with just over 7 percent of the vote after heading the previous government.