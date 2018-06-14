Social Democrats complete party referendum on coalition with ANO

More than 1100 Social Democrat regional organizations have taken part in a referendum on whether the party should enter into a coalition with ANO. The results of the poll will be officially announced on Friday but according to unofficial data, the votes so far are in favour of the coalition agreement.

If a positive result is confirmed the two sides will meet to finalize the government line-up. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said he would like to speed up the process so that his second government can ask the lower house for a confidence vote on July 11.