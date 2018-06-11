Social Democrat referendum likely to endorse coalition with ANO

Approximately 85 percent of Social Democrat regional organizations have already voted in a referendum on whether the party should enter into a coalition government with ANO, party spokesman Petr Vurbs told the CTK news agency on Monday.

According to unofficial information the votes so far are 60:40 in favour of the coalition agreement. The result will be officially announced on Friday.

If a positive result is confirmed the two sides will sit down to finalize the government line-up. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said he would like to speed up the process so that his second government could ask the lower house for a confidence vote on July 11th.