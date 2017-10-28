Social Democrat leadership to step down in April

The current leadership of the Social Democrats will resign at the party congress planned for April and allow the membership to elect a new team, party deputy chairman Milan Chovanec announced on October 28.
He was attending a regional party meeting in the central regional of Vysočina.
Chovanec said a new party chairman should be selected then and suggested that this is put to a vote by all members. He added that consideration should be given to electing a non-party chairman.
The Social Democrats saw support collapse to 7.27 percent in recent elections to the lower house of parliament where they gained just 15 seats. They were formerly the strongest party in the outgoing government.
