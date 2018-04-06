Social Democrat leadership expected to confirm end of coalition talks

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party is expected to confirm party leader Jan Hamáček’s decision to end negotiations with ANO on a minority coalition government supported by the Communists.

The talks collapsed late on Thursday over a division of government portfolios.

The Social Democrat leader decided to end the talks after ANO refused to let his party head the Interior Ministry –a demand that was to help the Social Democrats come to terms with ANO’s insistence on the cabinet being headed by Andrej Babiš who is charged with EU subsidy fraud.

The outgoing prime minister said he would request a meeting with President Miloš Zeman to discuss the situation.