Social Democrat election leader slams party colleague for hate speech

Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek, the Social Democratic Party’s election leader, has slammed party colleague and the mayor of Brno Bohunice, Milan Hrdlička, for making highly insulting remarks about migrants in the city council’s news bulletin.

The mayor warned about the threat of an influx of „slugs“ from Spain, Italy and other states who would devastate the country and stop at nothing.

A person who degrades people to slugs and incites racial hatred has no place in the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Zaorálek tweeted.