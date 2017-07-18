Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka says he will remain an active member of the Social Democrats but has no ambition of ever returning to the party leadership. Mr. Sobotka resigned as leader a month ago in the wake of poor opinion poll results but is campaigning to retain his MP’s seat in South Moravia on the Social Democrats’ ticket. Speaking on Tuesday, he said being prime minister while not heading the main government party was not sustainable in the longer term.