News Sobotka rejects Zeman commission nominee over “informing to StB”

24-01-2017 13:12 | Ian Willoughby

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has rejected a nominee put forward by President Miloš Zeman for a commission examining who should be recognised as a member of the anti-Communist resistance during the previous regime. Mr. Sobotka said Mr. Zeman’s candidate Karel Srp had done a lot for independent culture under communism. However, he said, public information showed that Mr. Srp repeatedly informed to the StB secret police. Though a court ruled in 2000 that his name had wrongfully been listed in StB records, former members of the pre-1989 underground say he did indeed inform on them to the secret police.

National Museum to fully reopen after renovation by mid-2020 24-01-2017 13:45 | Ian Willoughby Prague’s National Museum will be fully reopened following a major renovation job by the middle of 2020. Work on the institution’s main building will stop in October next year for a large exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia in 1918, National Museum director Michal Lukeš said on Tuesday. He made the comment after showing Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Culture Minister Daneil Herman around the main building, which at present resembles a construction site. He also said a tunnel was being built from the historical building to the nearby former Federal Assembly, which is also part of the National Museum.

Weather forecast 24-01-2017 12:11 | Ian Willoughby It should be cloudy in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to -2 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point for at least another week.

Thailand deports Czech accused of knowingly spreading HIV 24-01-2017 12:00 | Ian Willoughby Police in Thailand have deported a Czech man wanted in his native country for knowingly spreading the HIV virus, the AP news agency reported. Zdeněk Pfeifer, who is 49, was arrested on the island of Phuket last week. He is accused of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease. Mr. Pfeifer could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Smog alerts called off in many parts of Czech Republic 24-01-2017 11:50 | Ian Willoughby Smog alerts have been brought to an end in a number of regions in the Czech Republic, including Prague and Central Bohemia. However, a fresh smog warning has been imposed in the Zlín region in southern Moravia. Most of the country’s regions were declared to have excessively high levels of dust particles in the air at the end of last week. The authorities in Prague had been considering introducing temporary free public transport in a bid to reduce car numbers but that idea has been dropped. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said the government will consider any suggestions on how to reduce fog put forward by the Ministry of the Environment.

Šafářová and Hlaváčková reach semi-finals of women’s doubles at Australian Open 24-01-2017 10:10 | Ruth Fraňková Czech tennis players Lucie Šafářová and Andrea Hlaváčková have separately reached the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open. Lucie Šafářová, together with US partner Bethanie Mattek Sands, cruised to an easy win against the Chinese-US couple Raquel Atawa and Xu Yifan 6:1, 6:1. Andrea Hlaváčková, who played alongside Peng Shuaj of China, beat the third seeded pair Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia 7:5 and 7:6.

Czech Republic interested in modernizing port of Koper in Slovenia 23-01-2017 16:59 | Jan Velinger The Czech Republic is hoping to participate in the modernization of the port of Koper, Slovenia, in order to promote trade opportunities for Czech exporters. Minister Bohuslav Sobotka made clear following his meeting in Prague on Monday with his Slovenian counterpart, Miro Cerar. Located on the Istrian peninsula, the commercial port of Koper is the only one of its kind in the country. No final decision about Czech participation has been taken yet.

Defence Ministry aims to invest 180 billion crowns in military equipment over next decade 23-01-2017 16:43 | Jan Velinger The Defence Ministry will invest 180 billion crowns (around 6.6 billion euros) over the next decade; of that amount 130 billion will go towards equipping the military’s ground forces. This year alone, the ministry will try and see deals worth 26 billion crowns approved, Defence Minister Martin Stropnický confirmed at a press conference alongside Czech Army officials. Investments planned include the purchase of some 62 Pandur and Titus armoured vehicles, DANA self-propelled howitzers, and dozens of lightly armoured vehicles for chemical and radiation analysis.

Czech tennis player Plíšková reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open 23-01-2017 14:04 updated | Jan Velinger Karolína Plíšková, a US Open finalist last year, has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-3. The Czech faces Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia, next.



Meanwhile, Barbora Strýcová was knocked out after being beaten in the fourth round by the six-time champion and world number two Serena Williams by a score of 5:7, 4:6.