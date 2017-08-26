Sobotka: No European countries have better relations than Czechs and Slovaks

The Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, says there are no two states in Europe today that are closer than the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Mr. Sobotka made the comment on a Czech Television programme marking 25 years since the signing of an agreement to dissolve Czechoslovakia.

For his part the Slovak premier, Robert Fico, described relations between the former federal states as excellent. Mr. Fico said the important thing was not what happened a quarter of a century ago but how European Union integration would proceed and what role the neighbouring states would play in it.