Snowboarding small Crystal Globe for Ledecká

Ester Ledecká has won a small Crystal Globe for best rider of the season in the snowboard parallel giant slalom after coming second in a World Cup event in Turkey’s Kayseri on Saturday. The Czech recently won Olympic gold in the event, as well as picking up a shock gold in the super-G in alpine skiing.

In La Molina, Spain, Ledecká’s compatriot Eva Samková, who took bronze in snowboard cross in Pyeongchang, won her first World Cup event since the Winter Olympics for her second victory in the series this year.