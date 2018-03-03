Snowboarding small Crystal Globe for Ledecká

Ian Willoughby
03-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Ester Ledecká has won a small Crystal Globe for best rider of the season in the snowboard parallel giant slalom after coming second in a World Cup event in Turkey’s Kayseri on Saturday. The Czech recently won Olympic gold in the event, as well as picking up a shock gold in the super-G in alpine skiing.

In La Molina, Spain, Ledecká’s compatriot Eva Samková, who took bronze in snowboard cross in Pyeongchang, won her first World Cup event since the Winter Olympics for her second victory in the series this year.

Related articles
Pavel Maslák, photo: CTK

Sports News

Pressure builds on Sparta Prague trainer after draw; Pavel Maslák takes third indoor gold in a row; Davidová becomes 10 km junior biathlon…
Martina Sáblíková, Ester Ledecká, photo: CTK

Olympic medallists welcomed by thousands at the Old Town Square

Members of the Czech Olympic team touched down in Prague on Monday – back from Pyeongchang and one of the most successful winter games…
Ester Ledecká, photo: CTK

Sports News

Ledecká becomes first woman to win Winter Olympics gold in two unrelated events with snowboard success on closing weekend in Pyeongchang;…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 