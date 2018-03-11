Snowboard cross: Samková proves she has nerves of steel in final heat re-run

Eva Samková, holder of two Olympic medals in snowboard cross, triumphed in Moscow on Saturday on the FIS SBX World Cup tour. The race was the first-ever SBX in-city, under the lights of Lata Park.

Technical difficulties in the form of a gate malfunction at the start of the 350 meter- long track meant the race had to be re-run, meaning the Czech racer had to win twice.

The racer said the protest lodged which led to the final heat being re-run had been justified and had motivated her to prove that "she was the best".