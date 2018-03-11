Snowboard cross: Samková proves she has nerves of steel in final heat re-run

Jan Velinger
11-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Eva Samková, holder of two Olympic medals in snowboard cross, triumphed in Moscow on Saturday on the FIS SBX World Cup tour. The race was the first-ever SBX in-city, under the lights of Lata Park.

Technical difficulties in the form of a gate malfunction at the start of the 350 meter- long track meant the race had to be re-run, meaning the Czech racer had to win twice.

The racer said the protest lodged which led to the final heat being re-run had been justified and had motivated her to prove that "she was the best".

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 