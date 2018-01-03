Snow alert issued for north and north-east of Czech Republic

Ruth Fraňková
03-01-2018
The Czech weather office has issued a snow warning for north and north-eastern parts of the Czech Republic. Heavy snowfall in the mountain regions could bring up to 35 centimetres of fresh snow.

Meteorologists have also warned of high winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour that will affect most of the country throughout Wednesday.

