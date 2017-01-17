News Smooth start for Karolína Plíšková at Australian Open

17-01-2017 11:24 | Ian Willoughby

The Czech women’s tennis number one Karolína Plíšková has progressed smoothly to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 24-year-old, who is ranked fifth in the world, overcame Sara Sorribes of Spain 6-2 6-0 at the centre court of the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. After reaching the final of the US Open last season Plíšková is being talked up as a possible winner in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Police launch investigation into collapse of sports hall roof 17-01-2017 12:09 | Ian Willoughby The police are investigating the collapse of the roof of a sports hall in Česká Třebová in East Bohemia as a case of suspected reckless endangerment through neglect, the Czech News Agency reported. The roof caved in during a floorball game on Saturday. The 80 or so people present managed to escape from the structure and only two minor injuries were recorded. The crime being investigated can carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison, a police spokesperson said.

Weather forecast 17-01-2017 11:15 | Ian Willoughby It should be mainly cloudy with some sunny spells on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of -4 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is due until at least the end of the week.

Tomáš Rosický targets return for Europa League match against Rostov 17-01-2017 06:48 | Chris Johnstone Footballer Tomáš Rosický has set a target of being able to play for Sparta Prague in the Europa League first round match against Rostov in mid-February. Rosický joined Sparta in the summer but has only played around 20 minutes following an Achilles heel injury. He says he should be able to rejoin team training around the end of the month. The away leg against Rostov is scheduled for February 16. Rosický also held out the possibility of playing for the national team if needed.

Last man on the moon, US astronaut with Czech roots, dies aged 82 17-01-2017 06:47 | Chris Johnstone The last man on the moon, US astronaut Eugene Cernan – who never forgot his Czech and Slovak roots – has died at the age of 82. Cernan led the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17, in December 1972 and was the last man to stand on the moon. He took a Czechoslovak flag with him and brought back geological samples for Czechoslovakia from the mission but encountered an official cold shoulder from the communist regime when he tried to hand them over on a visit in 1974. Cernan visited Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic several times later and for the last time in 2008. His grandmother’s family came from South Bohemia and emigrated to the US at the start of the 20th century.

Cabinet agrees to wider consultations over nuclear waste site 16-01-2017 16:44 | Chris Johnstone The Czech government agreed in principle Monday that wider consultations with local councils take place before choosing a site to store high level nuclear waste. But the government rejected a specific proposal put forward by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which also suggested that the upper house, the Senate, be involved. That idea in particular sparked opposition from other ministries and the government’s own legislative council which warned that dangerous precedents might be set. The industry ministry has now been tasked to create a working group to come up with new ideas by June 2018, after elections to the lower house of parliament scheduled to take place in October this year. The repository site should be selected by 2025 with seven sites now in the shortlist as possible locations.

Bernard breaks brewing record in 2016 16-01-2017 14:58 updated | Chris Johnstone Mid-sized Czech brewer, Bernard, has reported record production figures for 2016. The brewer produced just over 315,000 hectolitres of beer last year with around a fifth of it destined for export. The biggest export destinations are Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Russia. Exports were renewed to the United States in December.

Former central bank governor Miroslav Singer lands new job 16-01-2017 14:58 updated | Chris Johnstone The former governor of the Czech National Bank Miroslav Singer has landed a new jobs as the chief economist of Generali CEE Holding. He also stands in line to be chairman of the supervisory board of the Czech Republic’s biggest general insurer, Česká Pojišt’ovna. Singer ended his term as governor of the Czech National Bank in June last year after previously serving on the bank board. He had been earlier linked with a possible job at the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Weather 16-01-2017 13:00 | Chris Johnstone Tuesday will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, especially in the north and east of the country. Top daytime temperatures will range between minus 1 and minus 4 degrees Celsius.