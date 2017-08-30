Smoking ban transition period concludes

A three-month transition period following the introduction of a smoking ban in Czech restaurants and pubs has come to an end. From Wednesday operators may be fined up to CZK 50,000 if inspectors find lit cigarettes on their premises. The ban came into effect on May 31.

The Czech Ministry of Health is preparing to launch an information campaign in the coming months to clarify the legislation. A particular issue is the interpretation of the ban with regard to hostelries’ outdoor covered areas and beer gardens.