News Smog alert remain in place in large part of Czech Republic

21-01-2017 11:24 | Ruth Fraňková

A smog alert alert remains in place in ten regions of the Czech Republic, where more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles have been recorded. People with chronic lung-related problems and heart condition as well as elderly people and children have been recommended to stay indoors and authorities have also appealed to drivers to curb their travels. Situation has worsened in Prague, Central Bohemia and Olomouc region, where the biggest polluters were asked to scale down production.

Strýcová reaches fourth round of Australian Open 21-01-2017 11:37 | Ruth Fraňková Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open, after beating Caroline Garcia of France 6:2 and 7:5. Strýcová will next face the six-time Australian Open Champion and world number two Serena Williams, who beat her fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6:1, 6:3.

Head of Confederation of Political Prisoners Naděžda Kavalírová dies at 93 21-01-2017 11:08 | Ruth Fraňková The head of the Confederation of Political Prisoners, Naděžda Kavalírová, has died at the age of 93. Mrs Kavalírová was actively involved in the resistance against the Communist regime. After the Communist takeover in 1948 she was expelled from the Medical Faculty of Charles University in Prague because of her membership in the National Socialist Party. In 1956 she was convicted of treason, and espionage and spent three years in prison. Since 2003, Mrs. Kavlírová was the chairwoman of the Confederation of Political Prisoners and between the years 2007 and 2013 she also headed the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

Right-wing parties file joint complaint against amendment to air pollution law 20-01-2017 16:06 | Daniela Lazarová MPS from the center-right Civic Democrat and TOP09 parties have filed a joint complaint with the Constitutional Court against an amendment to the air pollution law which enables local authorities to check what households are burning in their stoves. The law is to put off people burning waste, such as PET bottles, which significantly contributes to air pollution in many Czech towns and villages. While environment activists have welcomed the move, right-wing parties claim it violates individual freedom and is an invasion into people’s privacy. They particularly oppose the fact that the authorities can enter people’s homes without a legal warrant from a court.

Charter 77 signatories ask government to speak out in support of human rights in China 20-01-2017 15:32 | Daniela Lazarová The signatories of the Charter 77 human rights manifesto have asked the Czech government to speak out in support of human rights in China. The appeal was made in an open letter to Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka shortly after he proclaimed that he and his government stood up for the values that Charter 77 defended. The road to democracy would have been much more difficult without the courageous stances, persistent effort as well as the suffering of Charter 77 signatories, Mr. Sobotka said on the 40th anniversary of the launch of the Charter 77 manifesto earlier this month. Over 160 of the original signatories have now asked the prime minister to follow up his words with actions, and come out in defence of human right in China.

Weather forecast 20-01-2017 13:35 | Daniela Lazarová The weekend should bring extremely cold weather with clear to partly cloudy skies and day temperatures at around – 6 degrees Celsius. Night time lows could drop to – 18 degrees in places.

President Trump figurine unveiled at Prague’s Grévin Wax Museum 20-01-2017 13:34 | Daniela Lazarová A wax figurine of America’s 45th president, Donald Trump, has been unveiled at Prague’s Grévin Wax Museum. The figure is reported to be the third biggest on show –following that of the Golem and French actor Gerard Depardieu. It was made, with the help of a double, by sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray at Grévin’s Paris studios.

US Ambassador Schapiro leaves office 20-01-2017 13:08 | Daniela Lazarová The US Ambassador to Prague, Mr. Andrew Schapiro, is leaving office on Friday. Ambassador Schapiro, who is not a career diplomat, was appointed to the post by the outgoing US president Barack Obama. He has served in the post since September 2014. Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek recently said he feared that it might take some time to find a replacement. There has been speculation that the incoming US president Donald Trump’s Czech-born ex-wife Ivana has expressed an interest in the position.

Kmoníček: President Zeman could smooth early interaction with Trump administration 20-01-2017 13:07 | Daniela Lazarová President Zeman’s open support for the incoming US president Donald Trump, could smooth early interaction with the Trump administration, President Zeman’s chief foreign policy advisor, and the man slated to be the next Czech ambassador to the US, Hynek Kmoníček, told Radio Prague. Mr. Kmoníček said he expected a strong focus on domestic policy from the new US administration and and predicted unexpected moves from the incoming US president who as a self-made man was used to making his own decisions and was not likely to pay great heed to advisers. Czech President Milos Zeman, who openly supported Donald Trump during his election campaign, has received an invitation to the White House in April.