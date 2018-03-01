Smog alert declared for most parts of Moravia-Silesia

Meteorologists have declared a smog alert across much of the Moravian-Silesian region on Thursday. The warning applies to Ostrava, Karvinná and parts of Frýdek-Místek where levels of dust particles have exceed the permitted limit.

Children and people suffering from heart problems or asthma have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible. Forecasters have also warned that if the situation doesn’t improve, regulations may soon be introduced forcing some companies to limit production. The region of Moravia Silesia has long had the worst air quality in the country and in Europe with local industry, heat plants, and domestic heating contributing to the problem.