“Smetana's Litomyšl” festival draws record numbers

“Smetana's Litomyšl”, an annual international opera festival celebrating the works of Czech composer Bedřich Smetana, sold more than 29,000 tickets, a new record.
Now in its 60th year, the eclectic festival is a paradise for classical music lovers but also features everything from jazz to folk music.
Festival director Jan Pikna said there were 41 shows over the 24 days of the festival. Counting all visitors, including those who came to see free accompanying programmes, more than 35,000 attended, he said.
