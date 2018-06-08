Slovak Supreme Court rejects petition from Czech PM

Daniela Lazarová
08-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Slovak Supreme Court has rejected a petition from Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš with regard to his ongoing dispute with the Slovak National Memory Institute over his communist past.

Mr. Babiš argues that he was wrongly listed as an agent of Czechoslovakia’s Communist-era secret police in the institute’s records. A previous complaint by him was rejected by the Regional Court in Bratislava.

Prime Minister Babiš said on Wednesday that he would sue Slovakia in the European Court of Human Rights over the allegations.

Babiš, a Slovak entrepreneur who now has Czech citizenship, maintains that, as an employee of a foreign trade firm, he had met with the secret police, but never pledged to cooperate.

Related articles
Aquarius, photo: ČTK/AP/Darko Bandic

Age of Aquarius: EU needs “more than a few boats” to fight human trafficking, Czech PM says

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that in order to stem the flow of economic migrants into the EU, the border protection agency…
Stork's Nest, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

PM Babiš claims 'political bias' in Brussels behind fraud charges against him

The timing could hardly have been less inopportune. On the very day newly-reappointed Prime Minister Andrej Babiš took the oath of…
Andrej Babiš, Miloš Zeman, photo: ČTK/Šimánek Vít

ANO leader Andrej Babiš gets second chance to form government

President Zeman appointed Andrej Babiš prime minister on Wednesday, giving him a second chance to form a government after his first…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 