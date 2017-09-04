Slovak prime minister backs Sobotka’s “observer status” plan

Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico, has backed an idea put forward last week by his Czech counterpart Bohuslav Sobotka that non-eurozone members could gain observer status at meetings of EU finance ministers. Prime Minister Fico backed the idea at a joint-meeting of the Czech and Slovak governments at Lednice Chateau in the Czech Republic on Monday. Mr Fico said Slovakia was happy to have adopted the common European currency and called the process “inclusive”. The Czech Republic does not yet have the euro nor has a date been set for joining the eurozone.

Other issues on the agenda on Monday included cooperation in the area of energy infrastructure, migration, the situation in Ukraine, and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Velvet Divorce – when both countries agreed to the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia and declared independence on January 1, 1993.