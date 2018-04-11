Slovak PM Pellegrini in Prague

The European Union is threatened by fragmentation, which can only be prevented by paying more attention to the needs of individual member states, the visiting Slovak Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini told journalists on Wednesday after meeting with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš.

He also said that the V4 alliance of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland can serve as a tool in enforcing national interests within the European Union.

Prime Minister Pellegrini is also scheduled to meet the Speaker of the lower house Radek Vondráček and Speaker of the Senate Milan Štěch.

Last week, Mr Pellegrini held talks with the Czech President Miloš Zeman during his state visit to Slovakia.