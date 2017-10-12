Slovak court to deal with Andrej Babiš StB case

The Slovak Administrative Court is due to deal Thursday with a complaint from the Nation’s Memory Institute surrounding the past of Czech political leader, Andrej Babiš. The institute, which manages and interprets the archives from the communist era and before, is objecting to an earlier court ruling that ANO leader Babiš did not collaborate with the communist secret police, the StB. Part of the evidence for the former verdict was based on witness statements from former StB agents. Babiš has repeatedly denied accusations that he collaborated with the StB in spite of archive material that suggests he did.