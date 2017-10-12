Slovak court annuls rulings that Andrej Babiš wrongly appeared as StB agent

The Slovak Constitutional Court on Thursday cancelled earlier court decisions ruling that Czech leader of the party ANO was wrongly referred to as an agent of the former communist secret police, the StB.

The court was addressing a complaint from the Nation’s Memory Institute surrounding the past of Babiš. The institute, which manages and interprets the archives from the communist era and before, had objected to an earlier court ruling that ANO leader Babiš did not collaborate with the StB.

Part of the evidence for the former verdict was based on witness statements from former StB agents. Babiš has repeatedly denied accusations that he collaborated with the StB in spite of archive material that suggested he did. The court cast doubt on the previous evidence of StB agents in Babiš’ favour.