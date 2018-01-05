Slovak actor Marián Labuda dies at 73

Slovak actor Marián Labuda, well-known to Czech moviegoers, has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by members of his family on Friday. As a young man, Labuda studied acting at the academy of performing arts in Bratislava and later acted at the Slovak National Theater.

Czech viewers knew him from a number of movies including the Jiří Menzel films My Sweet Little Village and I Served the King of England.