Slovak actor Marián Labuda dies at 73

Jan Velinger
05-01-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Slovak actor Marián Labuda, well-known to Czech moviegoers, has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by members of his family on Friday. As a young man, Labuda studied acting at the academy of performing arts in Bratislava and later acted at the Slovak National Theater.

Czech viewers knew him from a number of movies including the Jiří Menzel films My Sweet Little Village and I Served the King of England.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 