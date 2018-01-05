Slovak actor Marián Labuda dies at 73

Slovak actor Marián Labuda, well-known to Czech moviegoers, has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by members of his family on Friday. As a young man, Labuda studied acting at the academy of performing arts in Bratislava and later acted at the Slovak National Theater.
Czech viewers knew him from a number of movies including the Jiří Menzel films My Sweet Little Village and I Served the King of England.
Ballroom dancing still part of the Czech lifestyle
The music fanatic in communist Czechoslovakia and the Radio Luxembourg DJ – an unlikely friendship
Prague at Christmas: traditional markets and historic sites but also attractive venues in increasingly hip neighbourhoods
A rural Czech Christmas with an exotic touch
Czech economic highlights of a probably overheated 2017