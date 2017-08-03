In football, there was mixed news for Czech clubs in qualifying for Europe’s Champions League. Slavia Prague lost 1:2 away against Belarus team Borisov after a 1:0 win at home a week earlier. They got through to the next round on the back of the away goal. Viktoria Plzeň though are out of the competition after a 1:4 thrashing at home against Romanian team FCSB. At 1:1 in the second half, Plzeň conceded three goals in eight minutes and eventually ended with 10 men on the pitch after sole scorer, Krmenčik was sent off.