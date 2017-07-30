Slavia Prague and Viktoria Plzeň kick season off with wins

Chris Johnstone
30-07-2017
In football, the two top clubs from the past season began the new one with wins. Title holders Slavia Prague won 1:0 against Teplice thanks to a controversial penalty. Viktoria Plzeň won 4: against Dukla Prague. Sparta Prague, the who lost their Europa League qualifying first leg game against Crvene Zvezda Belgrade 2:0, have a derby against Bohemians 1904 on Sunday night.

 
 
 
 
 
