Slavia overcome Sparta in capital derby

Slavia Prague beat Sparta Prague 2:0 in a derby game at the former’s Eden stadium on Sunday evening. The result means Slavia, who are reigning champions, have now equalled Sparta’s 33-match unbeaten league run, the longest such sequence since the foundation of the Czech Republic.

Slavia’s goals came from Škoda and Hušbauer in the last 20 minutes. They had earlier seen a goal disallowed while Sparta had a man sent off in the dying minutes.