Slavia clawback three goal deficit in Prague derby to clinch draw

In football, Sparta Prague allowed a 3:0 half time lead to evaporate in the Prague derby against Slavia.
Slavia equalized in the fifth minute of extra time when Milan Škoda converted a penalty. The draw leaves Slavia in second place in the league, six points adrift of leaders Viktoria Plzeň. Plzeň play later on Sunday.
Sparta, playing at home, still have not got a win under their new manager, Pavel Hapal.
