Slavia boss threatens to refuse players for national squad

A row has broken out at the top of Czech football with the head of the reigning champions, Slavia Prague, warning that it will refuse to allow players to be released to play for the national team.

The warning has come from Slavia head Jaroslav Tvrdík, who said he was disgusted by the attacks on national manager, Karel Jarolím, by the deputy chairman of the football association, Roman Berbr.

Jarolím was confirmed in his position on Tuesday in spite of the Czech failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia. Berbr, according to the news site Aktualne.cz, has continued his attacks on the manager and said that the only reason he has not been sacked is that the contract is difficult to terminate.