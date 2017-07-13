Alphonse Mucha’s monumental series of paintings The Slav Epic should go on show at an exhibition at Prague’s Municipal House some time next year, a spokesperson for the Prague City Gallery said. The paintings have been placed in the gallery’s depositary after returning from an exhibition in Japan’s Tokyo that was seen by over 650,000 people. There are no plans at present to loan the Slav Epic to other cities outside the Czech Republic. Mucha helped create the interiors of the Art Nouveau Municipal House.