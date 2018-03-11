Sláma film Ice Mother wins big at Czech Lion awards

The film Bába z ledu (Ice Mother) the story of a widowed senior who finds new meaning in life and love after she gets to know a hardy man or cold water swimmer, was the big winner at the the Czech Lion domestic film awards in Prague on Saturday, converting six of 15 nominations.

The film won all the major categories including best picture, best director for Bohdan Sláma, and best actress for Zuzana Kronerová and best actor for Pavel Nový.

Petra Špalková won the award for best actress in a supporting role in Ice Mother and Oldřich Kaiser tok the award for best supporting actor in the Jan Svěrák film Barefoot.

Other winners on the night were Olga Sommerová for her documentary Červená and renowned editor Alois Fišárek, who received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Czech cinema.

The award ceremony was broadcast live from Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall.