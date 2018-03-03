Slain Slovak journalist remembered in Czech cities

People in Prague, Brno and Ostrava gathered on Friday evening to pay tribute to the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kušnírová whose execution-style murders, evidently in connection with his investigate reporting work, have rocked Slovakia.

In Prague a vigil was held at the city’s Slovak Embassy, while in Brno people came together in the centre of the city. Similar gatherings took place in several cities around Europe. Tens of thousands took part in a protest vigil in Bratislava that was described as the biggest such gathering since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.