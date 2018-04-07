Škoda workers set for 20 percent pay increase

Workers at carmakers Škoda Auto look set to get a pay rise amounting to 20 percent, the Czech News Agency reported. Individual unions at the country’s biggest exporter have approved a management pay offer that would see basic salaries rise by 12 percent, valid from April 1. A union umbrella group must still rubberstamp the offer.

Counting overtime, Škoda employees should see their pay packets expand by over 20 percent. Last year workers at the company got an average of CZK 40,557 a month. The new pay deal should be in place for a one-year period.