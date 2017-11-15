Škoda sales up by 9.7 percent in October

Czech car maker Škoda Auto is reported to have sold 107,400 cars in October, which is an increase by 9.7 percent on the previous year. The company’s sales went up by 11.3 percent in Europe, by 23.8 percent in Russia and by 7.7 percent in India.

Despite a drop in sales, Škoda Octavia remains the company’s best-selling model with 37,100 cars delivered to the market in October, followed by the Škoda Rapid with 18,300 cars.