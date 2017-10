Škoda Auto’s mid-range Octavia model was the third most popular model sold in Europe in August.

It is the first time that a Škoda model has appeared in the top three of the most popular European models. In July, it was the fourth most popular model.

Registrations of new cars in Europe rose by 5.4 percent in August. Volkswagen’s Golf was the most popular model in Europe followed by Renault’s Clio. Octavia sales totalled 15,857 sales during the month.