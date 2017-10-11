Škoda bosses reassure PM over Czech jobs

The management of carmakers Škoda Auto have reassured the Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, that they will do all they can to keep jobs in the Czech Republic. There has been speculation that Volkswagen, which owns Škoda, could transfer part of its production to Germany from other countries.

Mr. Sobotka said he had received the reassurances after a meeting with the representatives of the automobile industry on Wednesday.

His words were echoed by Škoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, who said the Czech Republic was the heart and home of the company and would remain so.

Mr. Maier said the carmaker was currently looking to increase production capacity to keep up with worldwide demand.