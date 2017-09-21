Škoda Auto workers target double digit pay rise

Workers at the Czech Republic’s biggest car maker, Škoda Auto, will be seeking a pay rise of more than 10 percent next year, according to the latest edition of the union’s weekly newspaper.
It said a bare 10 percent rise was insufficient. The article pointed out that an agreement with bosses on flexible working methods was up for negotiation soon ahead of the overall pay and conditions deal which runs till the end of March 2018.
Disagreement over flexible working would result in confusion across car plants, the article added. The average monthly wage is around 40,000 crowns at the moment.
