Škoda Auto to create 3,000 new jobs in Mladá Boleslav

Czech car maker Škoda Auto plans to create about 3,000 new jobs at its plant in Mladá Boleslav, if it reaches agreement with the unions to launch an 18-shifts-per-week system, the company CEO Bernhard Maier told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

Mr Maier said the company is ready to launch negotiations with the government as well as with the town and regional representatives to build to new infrastructure that would enable the company to increase its capacity.