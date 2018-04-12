Škoda Auto sees double digit increase in Q1 deliveries

Chris Johnstone
12-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker, Škoda Auto, increased deliveries in the first quarter of the year by 11.7 percent to total 316,700 vehicles.

In March, deliveries climbed by 10.7 percent to 120,200. Key markets such as China, Russia, and Western Europe were strong.

High demand was shown for the Octavia series as well as the new Kodiaq SUV.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 