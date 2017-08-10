The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker Škoda Auto has announced the collapse of its plans to build a low cost car together with Indian company Tata Motors. Talks had been going on since March on the possible joint venture. Škoda Auto said that sufficient technical and economic synergies between the companies could not be found. It did not rule out future cooperation though with Tata, which is the largest Indian auto producer. Škoda was representing the wider Volkswagen group in the talks.