The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker Škoda Auto has announced the collapse of its plans to build a low cost car together with Indian company Tata Motors. Talks had been going on since March on the possible joint venture. Škoda Auto said that sufficient technical and economic synergies between the companies could not be found. It did not rule out future cooperation though with Tata, which is the largest Indian auto producer. Škoda was representing the wider Volkswagen group in the talks.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates