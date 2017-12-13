Škoda Auto records best monthly results in November

Czech car maker Škoda Auto recorded its best monthly results ever in November. The company sold 114,600 cars in November, which is an increase by 17.5 percent on the previous year, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
Škoda Auto saw significant growth in its markets in Europe, India and China, driven mainly by sales of its larger model cars and SUVs. Škoda Octavia remains the company’s best-selling model with 41,000 cars delivered to the market in November.
