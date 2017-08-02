The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker, Škoda Auto, has announced the choice of a new chief designer. The post goes to Oliver Stefani, who previously spent his career with Volkswagen. Stefani is responsible for work on the UP, Polo, Jetta, Tiguan, Golf, Passat and Sharan models. Škoda has been searching for a new designer since Jozef Kabaň left for BMW in February after 20 years with the company.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt