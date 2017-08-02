The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker, Škoda Auto, has announced the choice of a new chief designer. The post goes to Oliver Stefani, who previously spent his career with Volkswagen. Stefani is responsible for work on the UP, Polo, Jetta, Tiguan, Golf, Passat and Sharan models. Škoda has been searching for a new designer since Jozef Kabaň left for BMW in February after 20 years with the company.