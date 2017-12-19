Škoda Auto named Exporter of Year after exports of CZK 310 billion

Ian Willoughby
19-12-2017
Carmaker Škoda Auto has again been named Czech Exporter of the Year after achieving exports of CZK 310 billion in 2016. That figure amounts to almost 9 percent of the country’s total exports in 2016.

Second in the annual awards, which were announced for the 23rd time in a ceremony in Prague on Monday evening, was Foxconn CZ, which finished ahead of Agrofert.

The Association of Exporters expects Czech exports to reach a record CZK 4.15 trillion this year.

 
 
 
 
