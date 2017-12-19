Škoda Auto named Exporter of Year after exports of CZK 310 billion

Carmaker Škoda Auto has again been named Czech Exporter of the Year after achieving exports of CZK 310 billion in 2016. That figure amounts to almost 9 percent of the country’s total exports in 2016.

Second in the annual awards, which were announced for the 23rd time in a ceremony in Prague on Monday evening, was Foxconn CZ, which finished ahead of Agrofert.

The Association of Exporters expects Czech exports to reach a record CZK 4.15 trillion this year.