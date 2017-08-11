Škoda Auto models sold in Russia have been recalled by mother company, Volkswagen, due to technical problems. The recalls affects 3,463 cars in total with Octavia, Yeti, and Rapid models build by the Czech Republic’s biggest carmaker included. It is not the first time that Škoda cars sold in Russia have been subject to a recall this year. Earlier, a much bigger recall of 43,000 cars built between 2012 and 2016 included near all models in the Czech carmaker’s range.