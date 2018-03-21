Škoda Auto boosts 2017 profit by more than a third to 32.4 billion crowns

The Czech Republic’s biggest car maker Škoda Auto boosted its net profit in 2017 by 34 percent to 1.274 billion euros, around 32.4 billion crowns.
Sales rose by 21 percent to 16.6 billion crowns, around 421 billion crowns. Škoda delivered 1.2 million cars to customers, 6.6 percent more than in 2016.
