Ski season to wrap up at weekend

The ski season continues this weekend at a number of ski hills in the Czech Republic including Harrachov and Špindlerův Mlýn. Despite the warm weather, resorts such as Špindlerův Mlýn still have some 40 centimetres of snow, the Czech News Agency reported.

Some 4.7 kilometres of trails remain open at Špindlerův Mlýn on Saturday and Sunday but the resort will wrap up the season after this weekend.

This year’s ski season was one of the most successful in years, according to operators.