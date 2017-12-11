Ski season officially launched in most parts of the country

The Czech skiing season was launched in most parts of the country this weekend, following heavy snowfall in the previous days. According to ski-operators, conditions on the slopes were very good.
Some 3,500 people took to the slopes in the country’s biggest ski centre in Špindlerův Mlýn in the Krkonoše Mountains. According to the Czech News Agency, there are also dozens of kilometres of maintained cross-country ski trails currently open in the Czech mountains.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence