Ski season officially launched in most parts of the country

Ruth Fraňková
11-12-2017
The Czech skiing season was launched in most parts of the country this weekend, following heavy snowfall in the previous days. According to ski-operators, conditions on the slopes were very good.

Some 3,500 people took to the slopes in the country’s biggest ski centre in Špindlerův Mlýn in the Krkonoše Mountains. According to the Czech News Agency, there are also dozens of kilometres of maintained cross-country ski trails currently open in the Czech mountains.

