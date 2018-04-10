Ski resort operators say winter one of best ever

Czech ski facility operators say the season just ended was one of their best ever. Representatives of the Association of Mountain Resorts said that visitor figures were up by 2 percent, while revenues grew by 5 percent compared to the previous winter.
Numbers were boosted by the interest of Czech visitors on the back of a healthy economy. Over 80 percent of visitors were from this country.
The Czech Easter tradition of whipping girls
Czech president at centre of fresh controversy over nerve agent row with Russia
Paul Ryan to Czech lawmakers: “Russia does not share our interests or our values”
Metallica surprise Czech fans with cult song Jožin z bažin
Floating Czech crown fails to realise worse fears