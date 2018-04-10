Ski resort operators say winter one of best ever

Ian Willoughby
10-04-2018
Czech ski facility operators say the season just ended was one of their best ever. Representatives of the Association of Mountain Resorts said that visitor figures were up by 2 percent, while revenues grew by 5 percent compared to the previous winter.

Numbers were boosted by the interest of Czech visitors on the back of a healthy economy. Over 80 percent of visitors were from this country.

 
 
 
 
 
 
