Ski hill operators report plenty of snow

Major ski resort operators in the Czech Republic report more than enough snow on the slopes and expect to stay open until at least Easter and as late as mid-April.

Ski hills saw renewed interest at the weekend with the return of freezing temperatures, although strong winds in areas forced resorts to close some slopes and lifts. René Hroneš from the ski hill Špindlerův Mlýn told the Czech News Agency that 100 km/h winds had forced some trails and lifts to close, admitting that skiing options were limited to only parts of the resort.