Skater dies when ice breaks on dam

A man drowned when the ice gave way while he was skating on a frozen reservoir in Central Bohemia on Saturday. He was one of a three people who were skating on the Orlík Dam when the ice broke shortly after 3 pm, sending all of them into the water. The police managed to save two of them but could not find the third.

The police have warned people not to go skating on frozen bodies of water in the coming days as temperatures rise after a freezing spell.